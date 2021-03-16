Selena Gomez Gracefully Transitions Into Spanish-Pop With Her Album ‘Revelación’

Selena Gomez has successfully managed to transition into Spanish Pop with her latest album Revelacion. The singer has followed in the footsteps of American singer Christina Aguilera, who also had debuted with her Spanish album titled Mi Reflejo. Both the singers shared similarities when it came to the name of their albums, using the word “Reflection” in their album titles. However, a major difference between Selena Gomez and Christina was that Aguilera's album was a mix of her hits, re-recorded in Spanish. Gomez, on the other hand, has produced 7 new songs for the album.

Selena Gomez gracefully transitions into Spanish Pop

This has not been the first time that the singer has dived into Spanish music. In the past as well, she released versions of her hits A year without rain and Who says. However, her biggest Spanish hit came in 2018 with the blockbuster Taki Taki. The song went on to dominate charts that year for the longest time giving Selena Gomez a major headstart for her Spanish music fan base. The smash-hit featured DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna. Following that, Selena also recorded a duet with Selena Quintanilla that year and became a major force in Spanish music during 2018.

The new album by Selena Gomez, Revelacion, has not yet produced any major blockbuster like Taki Taki. However, a few songs from the album have stood out. The new album by Selena Gomes has been the project of producer Marcy Tainy, according to Rolling Stone. In the past, Tainy has worked with smash hit legends like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. On the other hand, he has also worked with Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber. Thus for the album by Selena Gomez, Tainy perfectly manages to capture the best of both worlds by merging them together in one album. One particular song from the album titled Baila Conmigo was seen as Selena Gomez’s playful way to handle the criticism for not speaking Spanish too well. In the song, she can be heard singing, that she cannot understand Spanish much, but it is better to dance to her music.