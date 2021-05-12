Last Updated:

Selena Gomez Hints At New Album With Picture Of 'SG3' On Insta Story; Fans Go Gaga Over It

Selena Gomez teased her fans with a picture of her SG3 bracelet. The photo made her fandom go gaga all over Twitter with the hashtag 'SG3 is coming' trending.

Selena Gomez's fans have been eagerly waiting for her new album ever since the release of Rare in the year 2020. Recently, the singer teased her fans about her upcoming music album via her Instagram story. And since then, the fans began a trend on Twitter talking about her upcoming album.

Selena Gomez teased her fans with SG3

Selena took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her bracelet made with beads. The beads read, "SG3" which refers to her upcoming studio album. Selena hasn't yet revealed any details about her album. However, this led to a Twitter meltdown as all her fans started anticipating it. Take a look at Selena Gomez's Instagram story.

Twitter reactions on Selena's SG3 tease

A fan wrote that SG3 is coming and that she is not ready. She shared a few pictures of Selena along with the story of her bead bracelet. Fans have started manifesting a few collabs of Selena so she finally drops one with either BTS, Cardi B or Taylor Swift. They also shared a few pictures of Selena with these artists hoping she would collaborate with them in SG3.

A fan wrote that Selena just dropped one story and went to sleep. However, she made the whole fandom start a trending party on social media. Another fan mentioned that the fandom reacted over just a picture of her bracelet, imagine the situation when she reveals the first poster. They mentioned that the "Collapse is coming". 

About Selena Gomez's songs and movies

Selena Gomez's albums like Star Dance, Revival and Rare have garnered her immense popularity. Her songs like The Heart Wants What It Wants, Hands to Myself, I Can't Get Enough and many more rose her to fame. She also featured in songs like Taki Taki, Trust Nobody, Anxiety and I Want You to Know. The singer was last seen in Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Ice Cream by Kpop band Blackpink. She was also seen in films like The Dead Don't Die, A Rainy Day in New York, The Big Short and many more. 

