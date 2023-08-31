Selena Gomez 'promotes' Only Murders In The Building 3 Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike, Deletes Post

Selena Gomez faced backlash after she broke SAG-AFTRA strike rules as she seemingly promoted her recently released series Only Murders in the Building 3. However, soon after the singer-actress was called out for her move, she deleted the post. The actors who are SAG-AFTRA members aren't allowed to promote their projects as the strike continues.

3 things you need to know

Selena Gomez had shared a BTS shot from Only Murders in the Building.

Apart from Selena Gomez, the 3rd season of the comedy series also stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Selena Gomez deletes promotional post

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a monochrome BTS picture of herself from the set of the comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Missing and wanting". Though she did not directly promote the show, she tagged the official Instagram handle of the series.

It didn't go down well with some of her followers, who started calling her out for not following the SAG-AFTRA rules. After facing backlash, the Single Soon singer deleted the post within 15 hours.

Netizens' reaction to Selena Gomez's post

Soon after Selena Gomez shared the post, her followers flooded the comments section with angry messages. A user wrote, "You are still on strike, delete it for your own good!!!” Another wrote, "This is direct violation. You’re not supposed to mention your work." A user wrote, "This is just so inconsiderate.”

Rules of SAG-AFTRA

The members of SAG-AFTRA are barred from promoting their past, current or upcoming projects on social media, interviews, red carpet events or anywhere else while the strike is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez starrer Only Murders in the Building, which premiered its third season on August 8, revolves around three strangers living in the same building, sharing a common interest in crime podcasts. The finale will drop on October 3.