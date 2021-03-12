Selena Gomez Shares A Heartfelt Picture With DJ Snake; Calls Him A 'gift'

American singer, actor, and producer, Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures of her with French DJ, DJ Snake. The singer posted the pictures hours before her new Spanish extended play, Revelacion. Selena referred to DJ Snake as a "gift for her".

Selena Gomez's latest picture with DJ Snake

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures with DJ Snake in which the two are seen hugging each other. The singer, who is wearing a green coloured blouse and pants with platform heels thanked the DJ in the caption. She further called him a 'gift'. DJ Snake is wearing a green coloured oversized coat in the pictures.

Fans of Selena Gomez's songs, music videos, and photos could not remain calm this time either. As soon as the actor posted the pictures, her fans have been drooling over the Taki Taki duo. American author, Candice Kumai wrote in the comment section that Selena and DJ Snake are legit real deal gangster coupled with some 'green heart' emoticons. YouTuber, Gilbert Sosa wrote 'Bosses' in the comment.

Selena and DJ Snake's Selfish Love

After the English-Spanish son Taki Taki which released in 2019, Selena and DJ Snake launched a new music video Selfish Love on March 5, 2021. Selfish Love's video garnered over eight million views on YouTube. Both Selena and DJ Snake are seen in the video which portrays an unusual hair salon. The new song is a part of Selena Gomez's latest Spanish extended play Revelacion. The idea behind the new song was the arrival of summers.

More about Revelacion

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram to share the release of her new and first-ever Spanish project Revelacion with her 215 million followers. The extended play contains seven songs including Adios, Da Una Vez, Vicio, and Buscando Amor. Selena wrote 'REVELACION out now' both in English and Spanish in her new Instagram post.

Selena's fans have been drooling over the new songs and rushed to the comment section of the post to shower their love. Celebrities including makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Tom Bachik, and Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro also commented on the post. Within a few hours, the post garnered over one million views and thousands of comments.

Promo Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

