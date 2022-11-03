Selena Gomez Shares How Her Upcoming Documentary 'My Mind & Me' Influenced Her Body Image

Selena Gomez recently spoke about how her forthcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, had an impact on her body image. The pop star said she was responding to her body 'irrationally' and that it was therapeutic to see how she finally got out of this phase. Selena's My Mind & Me will deep dive into her personal life - how she dealt with mental and physical health issues, several confessions and candid moments among other things.

Selena Gomez says her upcoming documentary influenced her body image

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Lose You To Love Me crooner said, "In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things -- a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself." She added, "I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out."

The actor also mentioned that she'd tell her younger self to never be 'afraid', and take out time for yourself without any guilt. "I never actually was afraid to tell people that I wanna take time for myself. I never thought that was a bad thing. So, to be sharing something honest and say, 'Hey, I'm taking a break because I need it?' I'm being honest, and I think that's just who I am, "she explained.

More about Selena Gomez's upcoming My Mind & Me documentary

The project has been directed and produced by Alek Keshishian and is aimed at presenting a 'uniquely raw and intimate' account of the singer's journey. Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light." It is slated to release on November 4.

(IMAGE: AP)