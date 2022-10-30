Selena Gomez Visits 'Waverly Place' Ahead Of Her Documentary Release; 'Where It All Began'

Actor Selena Gomez is all set to share her personal life with the world with the upcoming documentary Mind & Me, the trailer of which shed light on the star's mental health struggles, triumphs and more.

Ahead of the documentary release, Selena made a special visit to New York City's Waverly Place, the setting of her famous Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

The Only Murders in the Building actor posted a photo from her visit on social media, where she could be seen looking up at the street sign and reminiscing about her roots. For the unversed, Gomez took on the role of Alex Russo in the series from 2007 to 2012.

Selena Gomez visits 'Waverly Place' ahead of her documentary release

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 30, the Lose You To Love Me crooner shared a picture of her dressed in a long-sleeve shirt and patterned pants as she stood in front of Julius, one of the oldest bars in the neighbourhood. In the caption, she mentioned, "Where it all began." Take a look.

After starting out as a Disney performer, Selena made a mark in the music industry and emerged as one of the biggest pop icons. She returned to television with the show, Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, starring as young artist Mabel Mora.

More about Selena Gomez's upcoming documentary

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the documentary will present a 'uniquely raw and intimate' journey of the singer, spanning six years. Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light." It will be released on November 4.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELENAGOMEZ)