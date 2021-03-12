Selena Gomez Shares 'Selfish Love' Clip As Her Spanish EP 'Revelacion' Debuts

Selena Gomez is ready for 'Selfish Love'. The singer/actor finally released her first Spanish EP Revalacion recently. Selfish Love is one of the singles from this album, and Selena Gomez took to Instagram and posted a small clip from the song that features DJ Snake.

Selena Gomez shares ‘Selfish Love’ clip

Selena Gomez’s Revelacion is finally here. Selena in the past has spoken about wanting to honour her heritage and record songs in Spanish. Revelacion has seven songs in it and three of them have already been released. Now, that the Spanish EP has finally released, Selena Gomez recently released the fourth single from the EP.

She took to Instagram and shared a clip of the song, Selfish Love. In the clip, she is featured in the same red dress from the EP cover. As mentioned earlier, DJ Snake features in Selena Gomez’s Selfish Love. The Selfish Love music video has already released and is garnering praises from fans. Take a look at Selena Gomez’s Instagram post about Selfish Love here.

Ahead of posting this Selfish Love clip, Selena Gomez shared pictures with DJ Snake. In one of the pictures, the two are hugging each other. In the second picture, the two are busy talking. The pictures seem to be from the sets of their Taki Taki music video that also featured Cardi B. Along with the picture, Selena Gomez wrote, “Thank you my friend, you are a gift”. Take a look at Selena Gomez’s post about DJ Snake here.

Is Selena Gomez quitting music forever?

Selena Gomez recently featured on Vogue’s April cover and in its interview spoke about her journey in the music industry. In the interview, Selena Gomez said it is hard for her to keep making music when people do not necessarily appreciate it. She added that she has had moments when she asked herself, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’

Selena Gomez continued and said that her song Lose You to Love Me was according to her one of the best songs she has ever released, but for some people, it still was not enough. Selena continued and said that she is aware that a lot of people enjoy her music and she is thankful for them. But the next time she decides to do an album, it will be different. Gomez concluded and said this album may be her last try before she retires from music.