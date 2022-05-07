Selena Gomez To Make Her Debut As A Host On 'Saturday Night Live'? Here's All About It

Selena Gomez enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. Over the years, the singer has managed to win the hearts of her audience with her soulful tracks. After impressing fans with her popular songs, the Love You Like a Love Song singer is all set to step into the shoes of a host. Reportedly, Selena Gomez will soon be making her Saturday Night Live debut as a host.

Selena Gomez to host Saturday Night Live

As per reports by Variety, Selena Gomez is set to host Saturday Night Live next week on May 14 for the first time. She will appear on the show along with rapper Post Malone, who will be seen as the musical guest. It will also mark Malone's debut on the late-night sketch comedy show. On Saturday, the Lose You to Love Me singer took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans and followers.

Sharing the names of her and Malone along with the SNL show's date, the renowned singer captioned the post as "Mom…I think I’ve made it...so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!! (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Gomez has never hosted the show before, but she did perform on Saturday Night Live in 2016. In that episode, she sang Hands to Myself and Good for You/Same Old Love medley. Morever, on the work front, Selena currently is gearing up for the second season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short which will soon premiere on June 28.

More about Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is all set to conclude its 47th season on May 21 with guests to be announced. This week's Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He will be hosting the much-loved NBC comedy series for the second time.

Arcade Fire will be the musical guest, making it the band's fifth time on the show. Previous hosts of this season include Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoe Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte and more. Apart from the live broadcast on NBC, SNL will also stream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

(Image: @selenagomez/Instagram)