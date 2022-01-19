Selena Gomez Roped In To Judge 2022 Doodle For Google Contest, Singer Expresses Excitement

Selena Gomez is currently gearing up to be a judge for the much-awaited Doodle for Google contest 2022. The singer is 'excited' about the opportunity and spoke about how lonely it can get to 'face the pressure of the world alone'. The theme for the contest is 'I care for myself by..' and the winner will get a chance to see their art on the Google home page.

Selena Gomez to judge Doodle for Google contest 2022

Google uploaded a tweet of the singer breaking the news about her involvement in the contest and she also opened up about the struggles one goes through in life. She started off by saying, "I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face the pressure of the world alone, especially at a young age. That’s why I started the Rare Impact Fund with the goal of raising $100 million for mental health education, particularly in underserved communities. And it’s great that Google is joining us in this mission!”

The Come & Get It singer explained more about the contest and mentioned that students from kindergarten to the 12th grade could participate in it and make their own unique version of the Google logy keeping the theme in mind. She said, "I can’t wait to learn how students across the country are approaching mental health and self-care". She went on to say, "I'm excited to announce that I'll be a judge for this year's contest. I love to channel my journey into my art and I can't wait to see how the students do the same." The singer also took to her Instagram account to share the video and penned down her thoughts. She emphasised the importance of setting an 'intention around our well-being'.

Have a look at video here

#DoodleForGoogle is back, and this year Rare Impact Fund founder @SelenaGomez is joining our judges panel. This year's theme is "I care for myself by..." and we can't wait to see your submissions! Learn more and enter today → https://t.co/QPYvZte0Bn pic.twitter.com/gXuzXC8ijn — Google (@Google) January 18, 2022

The Only Murders in the Building actor will soon turn 30-years-old and recently opened up about crossing the milestone in an interview with People. She mentioned she was 'scared' of growing up when she was younger but is now excited about turning 30. She said, “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say and that’s been wonderful.”

(Image: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles, Instagram/@selenagomez)