Selena Gomez Shares How She Grappled With Bipolar Disorder; 'Needed To Take It Day By Day'

Selena Gomez has been vocal about her health struggles, and the singer/actor recently opened up about grappling with her bipolar diagnosis.

In the preview of her documentary film My Mind & Me, the 30-year-old said she didn't know how to cope-up with her condition in the initial days and had to constantly learn about it. As per Mayo Clinic, Bipolar disorder "causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression)."

Selena Gomez shares how she grappled with Bipolar disorder

"When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis," Gomez mentioned and added, "What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."

The preview clip comes shortly after the trailer of My Mind & Me was released, wherein Selena's opening statement was, "I'm grateful to be alive." The pop star continued, "Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

The trailer panned to various moments in Gomez's life- her childhood days, concerts, and performances as well as low points including hospitalisation due to health complications, dealing with insecurities and more. Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the documentary will premiere on November 4.

Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

Gomez opened up about realising she's bipolar back in 2020 when she appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded. "I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away," she said and further shared that she had also undergone treatment for anxiety, depression and other stuff she was dealing with.

On the work front, Selena is developing a reboot of Working Girl, that's eyeing a release on Hulu. The reboot of the 1988 American romantic comedy also has Ilana Pena on board to adapt the screenplay.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELENAGOMEZ)