SEVENTEEN Joins BTS As Only K-pop Artists To Achieve Massive Feat With 'Face The Sun'

Arriving after two years and eight months since its announcement, K-pop band SEVENTEEN's album Face The Sun has achieved an unprecedented feat. Released in May, the full-length album comprises 13-piece acts where the members give candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching for greater heights. Led by Hip-Hop track HOT, the album also includes the band's first English track Darl+ing, DON QUIXOTE, March, Domino and more.

Moreover, the album also got the band their highest entry on the Billboards chart. This will mark their third entry on the chart overall.

SEVENTEEN joins BTS for THIS feat

SEVENTEEN consisting of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino has become the second K-pop artist to sell 2M+ units in the first week of the release of Face The Sun. They sold over 2.06 million units to mark the largest first-week sales for any album released in Korea to date in 2022.

Furthermore, Face The Sun became the band's first album to debut at number 7 position on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. It is also the band's first time entering the famous Billboard 200 chart. Earlier, their previous releases Your Choice and Attacca had landed on No.15 and No.13 respectively.

Fans celebrated this achievement by trending them on Twitter and sending congratulatory wishes. One fan tweeted, ''climbing up quietly and steadily. their fame all this time didn't come from one night, it's the years of hard works and perseverance. and without you realize, they're there, on the top. strong with deep roots'' while another wrote, ''#SEVENTEEN’s hot is just another testament to their ability to create masterpiece after masterpiece in every aspect the choreo the lyrics the production their vocals seventeen are always pushing forward and recreating their style while still being true to themselves always''

Following the successful release of their album, the band will now kick off their world tour titled ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’ in Seoul on June 25, 2022. They will perform 12 shows in North American cities. More shows will be added in Asia along with a Japan Dome Tour.

Image: PR