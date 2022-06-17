SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan Undergoes Elbow Surgery; To Wear Cast During 'BE THE SUN' World Tour

Days before their highly anticipated Be The Sun world tour, K-pop band SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan underwent surgery for his elbow. Born Yoon Jeonghan, the 26-year-old was already receiving conservative treatment for lateral epicondylitis and tendon damage, as per the band's agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

However, he had to receive surgery after his condition worsened. Following the surgery on June 15, 2022, the agency issued a statement on June 17, 2022, to share an update on the singer and his role in the upcoming SEVENTEEN world tour.

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan undergoes elbow surgery

As per a report from Soompi, PLEDIS Entertainment issued a statement to inform fans, fondly called Carats, about the HOT singer. Whilst receiving conservative treatment, the singer noticed increased pain in his elbow and visited the hospital for a checkup. He 'received word from the medical staff that his lateral epicondylitis and tendon damage has worsened'.

''The operation was successful, and the artist has been recuperating after being discharged as of Thursday the 16th. Jeonghan will be wearing a cast for the time being, as well as a brace in order to protect the treated area, and to aid in a faster recovery,'' the statement further read.

The agency further revealed that the singer wishes to participate in the band's future activities.

wishing our jeonghan the speediest recovery 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4wYalTXqF1 — ً (@svtenha) June 17, 2022

However ''his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top priority as per recommended by the medical staff'.'

''As such, Jeonghan will be participating in the group’s prearranged activities including the SEVENTEEN world tour “BE THE SUN” in his cast and brace while continuously receiving medical consultations, so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery,'' the statement concluded.

jeonghan is still “highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements” even after his surgery ;-; praying for his fast & healthy recovery ;-; — hana ❀ (@min9yu_tttop) June 17, 2022

Fans were quick to send love and support to the ailing K-pop idol via social media. It was not long before Jeonghan started trending on Twitter. One fan wrote, ''The fact that he himself insisted on participating says a lot about his dedication and love for his work; get well soon jeonghan and I love you so much,'' while another wrote, ''Get well soon jeonghan, hoping for a speedy recovery! rest well.''

SEVENTEEN's Be The Sun world tour will kick off in Seoul on June 25 and 26, 2022.

Twitter/@tinyhanniepics