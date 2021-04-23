Shaan And Rituraj Mohanty Pay Tribute To The COVID Warriors On 'Indian Pro Music League'

Zee TV has come up with a unique concept when it comes to music reality shows with the Indian Pro Music League (IPML). While league competitions have always stuck to sports, this singing reality show has a music league that comprises six teams representing different regions of the country as they battle against each other in a musical championship. After some interesting matches in the fourth innings, this weekend viewers will witness music league teams - Bengal Tigers and Delhi Jammers battle it out against each other.

Indian Pro Music League's latest episode: Shaan pays tribute to Covid warriors

While the competition will heat up with both the teams putting their best foot forward, it will be team Bengal Tigers who will emerge victorious as they manage to steal everyone's hearts with a very special and unique performance. During the shoot of the league match, captain of Bengal Tigers, popular singer Shaan, and reality star, Rituraj Mohanty paid a soulful tribute to the frontline workers, who've been working round the clock to help others in this battle against the pandemic. They sang Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Noor-e-Khuda from the 2010 movie My Name is Khan and through the song, they attempted to request the almighty to end the pandemic and everyone's suffering. Their mesmerising act made everyone on the set stand up and salute the COVID warriors and survivors. Check out some pictures from the show:

Shaan thanks the frontline workers

After the performance, the captain of the winning team of the Indian Pro Music League - Shaan mentioned, “I would like to thank all the front-line workers, the COVID Warriors who have been putting their lives at risk to help others in this pandemic. On behalf of my team, and in fact everyone on this show, I would like to pray to almighty to end this pandemic and help us and everyone out there who has been suffering. I really hope that this pandemic gets over soon.”

As the country is hit with the second wave of the novel coronavirus, the frontline workers are burning the midnight oil to battle the pandemic. The Indian Pro Music League airs every weekend at 8 pm on Zee TV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.