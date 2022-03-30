Shaan Extends Gratitude To Union Minister Piyush Goyal For Making Him A Part Of Dubai Expo

Shaan is one of the leading playback singers in the film industry and has lent his voice to several charts topping songs over the years. The renowned singer was recently invited to perform at the National Day Celebration of India at Expo 2020 Dubai.

On 29 March, the My Dil Goes Mmmm singer gave a live performance at Expo 2020 Dubai on the Jubilee stage. Recently, Shaan took to his Instagram handle and penned a gratitude note thanking Union minister Piyush Goyal for the opportunity. He also shared a picture with him.

Shaan thanks Piyush Goyal for inviting him to the National day celebration at Expo 2020

On Wednesday, Shaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Minster of Industry & Commerce, Govt of India Piyush Goyal, and one more dignitary. In the picture, the singer was seen dressed in a traditional black and dark green coloured printed outfit. Piyush Goyal on the other hand was dressed in all black attire. The trio were all smiles as they posed with each other. Sharing the picture, Shaan penned a thank you note for Piyush Goyal for making him a part of the massive India Day celebrations at India at Expo 2020. He captioned the post as "My humble THANK YOU to the Hon’ble Minster of a Industry & Commerce, Govt of India Shri @piyushgoyalofficial ji for making me a part of the massive India Day celebrations at the @indiaatexpo2020 entertainment evening at the #jubileestageexpo2020 Make you way here ladies and gentlemen if you haven’t yet already!".

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "OM Rocking at Expo 2020 India 🇮🇳 National Day, such a great show … flabbergasted (multiple emoticons), thank you, such a great singer entertainer you are Shan God Bless (heart emoticon) Awesome by all means (multiple emoticons)" while another wrote, "Amazing sir (multiple emoticons) you have a God-gifted voice you deserve to be a part of this may success and happiness always comes in your life." Whereas the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

India at Expo 2020's official Instagram handle also shared glimpses of Shaan's performance from the grand night. Sharing the pictures, the handle captioned the post as "Indian Singer, @singer_shaan added to the grandeur of the National Day Celebration of India at Expo 2020 Dubai with a stellar performance."

IMAGE: TWITTER/@SINGER_SHAAN/PTI