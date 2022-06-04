Shakira Announces Separation From Gerard Pique After Footballer Was Accused Of Cheating

Rumours of pop star Shakira and her longtime beau Gerard Pique's split began earlier this weak post reports claiming that the Barcelona footballer had strayed on her. Now, confirming the rumours via her publicist, on June 4, 2022, the Hips Don't Lie star finally announced her separation from Gerard Pique.

Shakira announces separation from Gerard Pique

On Saturday, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she will be parting ways with Gerard Pique. The couple shares two kids and had been together for 11 years. The statement shared by the publicist read that they are partying ways, asking everyone to respect their privacy for the well-being of their children.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

As per a report on El Periodico, Shakira caught Pique cheating on her with another woman a few weeks back and the alleged incident has led to their split. Reports in Spain stated that the former Manchester United man Pique had been 'staying alone in his own apartment for a long time' after the Lovers On The Run star caught him cheating.

Shakira and Gerard Pique's relationship timeline

Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together for around 11 years. They are blessed with two children named Milan and Sasha. The two fell in love at the 2010 Football World Cup in South Africa.

Known as one of the most celebrated couples, Shakira and former footballer Gerard Piqué shared a beautiful, strong relationship so far. The couple shares two sons and were reportedly not living together for the past few weeks. The couple met during the FIFA World Cup in 2010 after which they parted ways for some time ahead of getting back together, therefore building a strong relationship. In September 2012, Shakira took to her official website and confirmed her pregnancy after which in January 2013, the couple announced the arrival of their firstborn, baby boy Milan Piqué Mebarak. In late January 2015, they welcomed their second Sasha Piqué Mebarak.

In 2022, reports of infidelity surfaced with Shakira reportedly hinting about the crack in their relationship in the song ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro.

Image: AP