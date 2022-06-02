Shakira To Part Ways With Gerard Pique After She Caught Footballer Cheating On Her: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of the most popular couples in the world of showbiz as well as sports. The duo has always managed to paint the town red with their mushy romance, leaving fans in awe of the couple. The two fell in love at the 2010 Football World Cup in South Africa and since then they have been inseparable.

However, after being together for more than a decade, reports of the couple being on the verge of parting ways are doing rounds on the internet. Reportedly, things are not fine between the stars after the Hips Don't Lie singer discovered that the Barcelona footballer cheated on her.

Shakira and Gerard Pique to part ways?

As per a report on El Periodico, Shakira caught Pique cheating on her with another woman a few weeks back. The alleged incident has led to their split.

Reportedly, several neighbours have seen Pique moving out of the house that he shares with Shakira, and reports suggest that he has been living in his bachelor pad since then. Moreover, it is also being reported that he has been enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with friend Riqui Puig and his other group of friends. He is also often spotted visiting nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona.

The Spanish athlete has also been missing from Shakira’s social media posts for a while now, further adding fuel to their separation rumours. The last joint post of the duo was in March. Another sign pointing to disharmony between the couple could have been the lyrics of Shakira's latest hit Te Felicito which hinted at the couple's unstable relationship. For the unversed, Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together for the last 12 years. They are blessed with two children named Milan and Sasha.