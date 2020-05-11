Shakira Treats Zootopia Fans To A 'Try Everything' Rendition For Disney Family Singalong

During the second volume of The Disney Family Singalong, Shakira had a treat for the Zootopia. The singer performed her hit song Try Everything from the popular Disney film on May 10. Last time, the singalong took fans by a storm when the High School Musical got together for a song and this time, it was Shakira.

Shakira performs Try Everything for Disney Singalong

Shakira voiced the role of Gazelle in Zootopia which also marked her first-ever role in an animated film. The film’s soundtrack had a lot of popular songs, but Try Everything ranks among the best. The song also received a nomination Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2017 Grammys. It is first heard in the film when Judy Hopps plays it on her MP3 player on the train to Zootopia and is later played again during the end credits.

Other additionals performers during The Disney Family Singalong included Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, and Rebel Wilson. John Legend also sang a rendition of Beauty and The Beast with Jennifer Hudson. The curtains on the show were raised by The Muppets while the vocal warmup was given by Tituss Burgess. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 12.

Shakira reminded her fans why she is a triple threat during her performance for the special. She did not only sing the song but also danced and showcased her drumming skills during it. The singer amazed people with her drumming skills earlier during the halftime show.

This latest performance from Shakira comes just months after the set the stage on fire with her stellar halftime show with Jennifer Lopez in February. Things have changed a lot from then to now with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but music continues to be a bright light for people. The magic of Disney never fails to lift up the spirits of people.

The Disney Family Singalong is working towards raising awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and the resources for people in the country who are facing hunger for the first time due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are also actively working towards raising funds to help people by collaborating with charities and performing for the fans. The pandemic truly has people working together to try and ease situations for the people.

