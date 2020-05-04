Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Video Of Super Bowl Rehearsals, Teaches Shakira How To Twerk

Quick links:
Amid coronavirus lockdown, it seems that Hollywood singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her time during Super Bowl rehearsals. The Hustlers star shared a series of videos on her Instagram page and gave a glimpse of her rehearsals sessions along with singer Shakira. Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback memory from the Super Bowl rehearsals that took place a few months ago.
The two singers had caught up at the rehearsals and joined forces for an epic halftime show in February. Jennifer took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video with her fans. In the video, Jennifer Lopez is seen giving Shakira a tutorial on twerking after her practice sessions. While she gave the Hips Don’t Lie, singer, a few tips on how to get her twerking right, the 50-year-old singer jokingly said in the video that she was taught by her mother when she was four-years-old.
Read: Jennifer Lopez Can Slay The Messy Bun Like A Boss And Here Is Proof; See Pics
Read: Jennifer Lopez's 'Enough' Movie Has Interesting Trivia & Details; Read Here
Apart from the tutorial video, fans can also catch a glimpse of Jennifer can be seen singing and grooving during her practice sessions. At one point in time in the video, the two singers can be seen garnering a huge round of applause from the crew who were watching the two perform during rehearsals. A t last, Jennifer concluded the video with an acrobatic move where she performed a stunt for her fans. Feeling emotional over the show, Jennifer wrote, "I can't believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira,"
Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jennifer Lopez's Pics At 28 & 50 Prove That Age Is Just A Number
Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jennifer Lopez's Pics At 28 & 50 Prove That Age Is Just A Number
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.