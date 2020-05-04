Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Video Of Super Bowl Rehearsals, Teaches Shakira How To Twerk

Amid coronavirus lockdown, it seems that Hollywood singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her time during Super Bowl rehearsals. The Hustlers star shared a series of videos on her Instagram page and gave a glimpse of her rehearsals sessions along with singer Shakira. Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback memory from the Super Bowl rehearsals that took place a few months ago.

Jennifer Lopez shares BTS video of Super Bowl rehearsals

The two singers had caught up at the rehearsals and joined forces for an epic halftime show in February. Jennifer took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video with her fans. In the video, Jennifer Lopez is seen giving Shakira a tutorial on twerking after her practice sessions. While she gave the Hips Don’t Lie, singer, a few tips on how to get her twerking right, the 50-year-old singer jokingly said in the video that she was taught by her mother when she was four-years-old.

Apart from the tutorial video, fans can also catch a glimpse of Jennifer can be seen singing and grooving during her practice sessions. At one point in time in the video, the two singers can be seen garnering a huge round of applause from the crew who were watching the two perform during rehearsals. A t last, Jennifer concluded the video with an acrobatic move where she performed a stunt for her fans. Feeling emotional over the show, Jennifer wrote, "I can't believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira,"

