One of the popular celebrity couples of the music fraternity, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits. The duo was in a relationship for over two years. The 'Senorita' pair jointly released a statement on social media on Thursday.

The singer duo made the announcement by sharing that their love for each other was 'stronger than ever.' The ex-couple added that they would continue to be 'best friends' with each other.

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello call it quits after two years of relationship

In their message on Instagram stories, the artists wrote that they had decided to end their 'romantic relationship.' They then used heart emojis to highlight their love for each other as 'humans'.

They also wrote that they had started their relationship as best friends, and would continue that equation between them. They then conveyed their gratitude for the 'support' from their fans and other loved ones 'from the beginning and moving forward.'

The buzz surrounding the break-up had surfaced recently when Camila reportedly asked, on a flight, for movie recommendations when one goes through a break-up. As per a report on Deuxmoi, she asked her friend on the plane if she would watch 'happy things' or 'sad things' and when the friend replied 'sad', the Never Be the Same star replied that she did not want to start sobbing on the plane.

It is reported that Shawn and Camila have been in a relationship since July 2019. They, however, have been friends since 2015, where they first met, collaborated on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer, posed at events, praised each other on multiple platforms and also posted photos with each other on social media.

However, the initial buzz around their relationship had started when they worked together on the single Senorita.

The pair was among those who would express their love for each other publicly and many of their PDA moments were captured at restaurants, sports matches and more. They would regularly post pictures, that would display their strong bond, right from moments of intimacy, love-filled glances at each other and even quirky poses. In fact, one of their last posts was on the occasion of Halloween earlier this month when they dressed in colourful clothes and even grooved together.



