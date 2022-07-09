Shawn Mendes Postpones 'Wonder Tour' For 3 Weeks; Singer To Focus On His 'mental Health'

Famed Canadian singer Shawn Mendes enjoys a massive fandom across the world. In a span of a few years, the much-loved musician has earned a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans with his soulful love tracks. Moreover, the craze over his songs and concerts knows no bounds. However, the actor's recent update on one of his tours disappointed all his fans.

Reportedly, Shawn Mendes has postponed his highly anticipated 'Wonder World Tour' for three weeks to take some time off from his busy schedule and focus on his 'mental health.' The singer announced the news on his social media handle via a long cryptic post.

Singer Shawn Mendes postpones his wonder tour

On Friday, Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram space and penned a long note announcing the postponement of his upcoming wonder tour. In the post, the Señorita singer poured his heart out before his fans and revealed that he wants to take a break from all his tours to focus on himself as the 'pressure has caught up to him and he has reached a breaking point.'

The post read, "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point."

Talking about his health, Mendes further added, " After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know."

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Mendes' world tour kickstarted on June 27 in Portland, Ore. Reportedly, it is said to run through October in the U.S. and will pick up from May 2023 in the U.K. and Europe. The tour has performers like St. Paul, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Chicago, Ill.; St. Louis, Mo.; Cleveland and many others.

Image: Instagram@shawnmendes