Shawn Mendes Releases First Song 'It'll Be Okay' After Split From Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were recently in the news after the duo split after being together for two years. They each released a statement on social media and shocked their fans with the news. Mendes released his first song after his split with Cabello titled, It'll Be Okay.

Shawn Mendes releases his first song It'll Be Okay after split with Camila Cabello

Two weeks after his split from his long-time girlfriend, Shawn Mendes has released his first song. The emotional ballad is all about getting back up after pain and being hurt. The lyrics of his number include, "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise." Mendes also wrote, "If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay. I will love you either way."

Mendes and Cabello have always been supportive of each other's work, and the latter posted a video on her Instagram account of the song after its release. The emotional song got fans teary-eyed and several of them headed to the comments section of the YouTube video and Twitter to express their feelings after the release. Fans believed the song struck a chord with them because they know about the artist's history with Camila.

Listen to the song here

A fan called the number a 'powerful break-up song', while another hailed him for not using 'hate and contempt' in the emotional number. An individual wrote on YouTube, "The lyrics are just healing", while another wrote, "Writing this song, Shawn shows once more what a beautiful person he is! It’s so emotional and yet not like the other break up songs about hate and contempt. This song is so beautiful and speaks right out of his heart."

The couple posted a statement on Instagram after they parted ways. In the statement, they mentioned that they decided to end their 'romantic relationship.' They then used heart emoticons to highlight their love for each other as people. They mentioned they would continue to be best friends and thanked their fans and loved ones for their support.

(Image: AP)