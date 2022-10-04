Shawn Mendes Returns To Work Post Mental Health Break, Says 'Not Feeling High Pressure'

After taking a break from social media while concentrating more on his mental health, singer Shawn Mendez is all set to make his highly-awaited return to the limelight. The Senorita singer had announced his break back in July this year with an emotional Instagram post.

Now, the actor is returning to the big screens as he is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The forthcoming live-action/animated musical comedy film also marks the first time that Mendes Army will get to hear Shawn's honey vocals post announcing his break.

Shawn Mendes to return to screen after mental health therapy

During his recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, the 24-year-old Mercy singer spoke candidly about his mental health, how he's doing, and returning to action with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Sharing his views, the singer said, "It feels awesome. It doesn't feel like such high pressure. I think it's always a process."

Further, Mendez confessed how he wanted to spend some time with family and friends in order to gain some perspective. "I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living," Shawn Mendes said.

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Mendes had assured fans that he will still be making new music and has touring on his mind, in the future.

Apart from lending his voice, the pop star has also written a few original songs for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Talking about his remarkable work in the work, producer Hutch Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “Shawn was remarkable because this is very different for him, It’s a very different process. You spent a lot of time getting him to understand the way in which the songs were working dramatically, but he was a natural. He was excellent.”Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile hits theaters on Oct. 7 in the USA while in India it will witness a theatrical run on November 4. Shawn Mendes is joined by a star-studded cast including Javier Bardem and Constance Wu among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/shawnmendes