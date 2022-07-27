Shawn Mendes Shares He 'hit Breaking Point', Cancels World Tour To Focus On Mental Health

Singer Shawn Mendes took to his social media account on Wednesday to announce that he has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of his world tour owing to his mental health issues. He mentioned that he was 'not at all ready for how difficult touring would be' after the break that he took when the pandemic hit the world. Several fans and followers sent their best to the Senorita star as he took the decision to prioritise his mental health .

The singer took to his social media account and revealed that although he started his world tour 'excited to finally get back to playing live', he did not anticipate how difficult it would be to hit the road after a long break. The Grammy-nominated singer announced that he would be cancelling the remainder of his tour and assured fans that this does not mean he would stop making music.

He mentioned he needs 'time to heal' and that the tour has made him hit a 'breaking point'. He stated that he had come to the decision after having discussions with his team and health professionals and needed to 'ground' himself in order to 'come back stronger'. He shared a glimmer of hope as he hoped to pick up some of the tour dates scheduled for the future, but wished to keep his mental health as his 'first priority' for the time being. He wrote:

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Shawn Mendes began his tour last month in June 2022, to promote his album, Wonder. The tour was set to resume at the end of the month in July after a short break and the singer was expected to visit Canada, Italy and France.