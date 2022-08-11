Shawn Mendes Undergoes 'therapy' To Recover Form Mental Health After Canceling World Tour

Singer Shawn Mendes is facing a tough time while battling with his mental health which even led to him canceling his world tour. The singer had earlier cancelled his tour and mentioned that he was 'not at all ready for how difficult touring would be' after the break that he took when the pandemic hit the world.

Now, the singer is trying to recover from his illness. The singer during his latest chat with TMZ revealed how he is dealing with the illness and doing things that he has not been able to do in years since he achieved fame as a teenager. The Stitches singer confessed to undergoing ‘therapy’ in order to recover from the mental illness.

Shawn Mendes undergoes therapy for mental illness

Shawn, while talking about his current condition, said, "I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man." Mendes further went on and shared that he has been spending time with his family and friends, just doing things he hasn't “been able to do" while working hard to pump out records and give inspiring performances. He continued, "I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things that I haven’t really done over the last few years, and so having dinner with friends and stuff.”

During his conversation with the International outlet, the young singer spoke about reimbursement of the tickets that were purchased by the fans ahead of his tour. “They can figure it out. I mean, everything’s kind of workable,” the singer said while affirming that everything will be taken care of.

In July this year, the singer shared a message for fans on social media and announced that he will be taking a break and cancelling his world tour. He revealed that although he started his world tour while being 'excited to finally get back to playing live', he did not anticipate how difficult it would be to hit the road after a long break. The Grammy-nominated singer announced that he would be cancelling the remainder of his tour and assured fans that this does not mean he would stop making music.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” a part from singer’s note read.

IMAGE: Instagram/shawnmendes