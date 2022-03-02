SHINee's Key Tests Positive For COVID; Halts All Activities To Focus On Recovery

Touted as one of the most prominent K-pop bands of South Korea, SHINee member Key has tested positive for COVID. The new wave of the deadly novel coronavirus seemed to have taken over the K-pop community with more and more idols testing positive. This has resulted in major setbacks received by the bands in their activities.

Having made their debut in 2008, the band delivered a number of hits and became a household name for their boyish charm and catchy songs. However, the group has been on a hiatus for a while with the youngest member of the band, Taemin is serving his mandatory military service. On the other hand, member Key kept himself busy by doing variety shows like I Live Alone, DoReMi Market and more.

His cheerful and confident personality made him a famous figure in South Korea. After SHINee's managing company, SM Entertainment, revealed the news about his diagnosis, fans were quick to send love and support to the singer.

SHINee's Key tests positive for COVID-19

As per Soompi, SM Entertainment issued a statement confirming his diagnosis and revealed that he tried the self-diagnosis kit after experiencing 'abnormal symptoms'. The statement further read, ''After testing positive, he immediately underwent PCR testing and was ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning,'' they added, ''Key has completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,''

Furthermore, the 30-year-old singer has decided to take rest from his activities as the statement revealed, ''he has halted all scheduled activities and is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by disease control authorities,'' The managing company assured the fans that the member will be taken care of and hoped for his speedy delivery.

As mentioned earlier, concerned fans took to social media to pour in love and support to the singer as one fan wrote, ''Get well soon, Kim Kibum ♥️ Have a speedy recovery! We love You'' while another fan wrote, ''I hope our Kibum is doing okey and taking his time to rest so we can see him healthy and well again soon 🥺 get well soon our SHINee Key''