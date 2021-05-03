Shock G's Death: Rapper Put To Rest In Low-profile Funeral In Tampa

The sudden death of popular American rapper Shock G had come as a major surprise to not only his fans, but to the entire entertainment industry. Several fans had celebrities had paid their final respects and tributes to him following his passing a couple of weeks ago. While the rapper enjoyed a lot of popularity during his lifetime, his final rites have been kept low-profile by his family. However, a recent report by aceshowbiz.com shared a few details about his funeral for the knowledge of his fans.

Shock G laid to rest in Florida

Ever since his sudden passing a couple of weeks back, Shock G’s loyal fans have been waiting to know more about the funeral service of the rapper. While his family has refrained from sharing much details about the same, it has been revealed that he has been put to rest in Tampa on May 1, which is located in the state of Florida. His funeral was attended only by his family and close friends from the music industry. Shock G’s brother Kent Racker made a brief speech about the life and journey of the rapper.

He talked about how the artist made a strong impact on his family and friends, and that he would miss his brother “dearly”. Kent also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone from Digital Underground, which is a popular hip hop group that included Shock G as a member. He said that everyone who has been associated with the group had given him a lot of “love” and that Digital Underground is an “extension” of the rapper himself. Kent also asked others to share the late rapper’s stories with the family, as “they are always about love".

Shock G began his career back in the late ’80s and went on to collaborate with various other popular actors include 2Pac. He has since released several albums and songs which have all gained wide popularity among fans. Some of his hits include Your Life's a Cartoon, What I Won't Do for Love, Rebel of the Underground, I Get Around and many more. He passed away on April 22 and the cause that led to his death is yet to be revealed.