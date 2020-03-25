Shweta Pandit Shares Quarantine Details From Italy, Says 'haven't Stepped Out In A Month'

Singer Shweta Pandit who has been in quarantine for a month now in Italy, took to her Instagram handle to share a 5-minute long video explaining what isolation is like. She also shared how it is scary to wake up to ambulance siren every single day in Italy — the new epicentre of the pandemic Coronavirus.

“Every morning, I wake up to the sirens of ambulances. This is the truth. People have been calling me and asking after my well-being. It is because of prayers that I am safe, inside my house and healthy,” Shweta said.

Shweta Pandit on COVID-19 in Italy, 'It's homicide if you are sick and moving'

“Truth be told, we don’t know how it spread so much here. But we know that by the time we realized about Coronavirus, it had reached a lot of people. The virus is spreading across the world slowly. America, London and now it has reached India where it wants to stay. India is lucky that it reached there late. A lot of people have asked how it reached and spread in Italy. We don’t really know. By the time we began trying to understand, it had already spread its wings all across," she said in the video.

Revealing how she planned to come to India during Holi, Shweta said she decided to stay back and not spread the virus. "I do not want the same to happen in India. Even I wanted to go back to India for Holi. I could have taken a flight and reached my family. I am all alone here, but I did not want to catch the virus or spread it via my body. You never know whether or not the person you met has the virus. And this was my decision, no government official told me."

Shweta concluded by saying, "I want all of you to fight the disease and defeat it. Stay at home, wash your hands. Even talk to your family members at a distance. Talk to friends on video calls. Listen to music, read something, take some rest. Be safe" [sic]

