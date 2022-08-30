In Sidhu Moosewala Murder, India Gets Key Accused Sachin Bishnoi Detained In Azerbaijan

In a major development in the murder case of popular Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Police have got prime accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan. While the location of another prime accused and brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi has been traced to Kenya.

According to sources, both the accused, who are relatives of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, fled India before Moosewala was killed on May 29, earlier this year. They had allegedly used fake passports to escape the country. Soon after Moosewala was killed, a chargesheet in connection to the high-profile murder case was filed in a court in Mansa and named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind of the crime.

"Sachin Thapan, the person exchanging calls with Goldy Brar, is detained in Azerbaijan with support from the Government of India. Our combined efforts are there to provide justice to the family," DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chargesheet filed against Lawrence Bishnoi & 33 others

Earlier on August 26, Punjab Police filed a chargesheet against 34 people in the Moosewala murder case, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Other names that were included in the chargesheet were Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Satwinder Singh alias Goldie Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra along with other people.

"Mansa Police has filed a charge sheet against 34 people in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries while eight people are yet to be arrested. A total of 122 people are there for testimony," Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said.

The singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident happened days after the singer's security cover along with 424 others was withdrawn by AAP-led Punjab government. Soon after the incident, Canada-based Goldy Brar, close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, accepted the responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post.

'Deliver justice in 7 days': Moosewala's father gives ultimatum to Punjab govt

In order to accelerate the investigation of Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkour Singh issued an ultimatum to the state government on August 21 to solve the case within seven days. He also stated if the government failed to provide justice he will hit the roads and protest.

Singh also made an appeal to the people and the late singer's fans to hold a candle march to demand speedy justice for his son.