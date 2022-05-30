Sidhu Moosewala's Murder: Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao & More Mourn Singer's Tragic Demise

In a tragic turn of events, Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa on Sunday, May 29. Unidentified gunmen fired about 30 shots of bullets at the rapper from which, he sustained fatal injuries. Following the heinous attack, Moosewala was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds. The incident came just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 people including the rapper. The tragic death of Sidhu Moosewala has left the entire nation in a state of shock as many from the entertainment industry took to social media to mourn the big loss.

Bollywood mourns Sidhu Moosewala's demise

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was left heartbroken by Sidhu Moosewala's demise, shared a monochromatic photo of the rapper on his Instagram profile.

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal shared an excerpt from the lyrics from one of the rapper's famous tracks on his Instagram.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and prayed for his soul to 'rest in peace.'

Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on".

Bhumi Pednekar shared her condolences to Sidhu Moosewala's bereaved family and friends.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Actor Patralekhaa hailed the late musician as a 'legend' and articulated, "You will live through your songs for posterity".

Popular Punjabi musician Mika Singh penned a lengthy note for Sidhu Moosewala and wrote, "Miss you bro @sidhu_moosewala .. you’ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.. Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru".

Diljit Dosanjh mourned the tragic demise of Sidhu Moosewala and wrote, "Oh WAHEGURU. Heartbreaking news.Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar Nu Baut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai".

Sidharth Malhotra sent condolences to Sidhu Moosewala's family and fans and prayed for his soul to 'Rest in peace.'

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of the late Punjabi rapper and added a broken-heart emoticon next to it.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao/@rajkummar_rao/ANI