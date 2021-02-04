Lamar Odom Will Be Fighting Pop Star Aaron Carter In Upcoming Celebrity Boxing Match

A few weeks ago, TMZ reported about a Lamar Odom boxing contract. As per reports, the contract is for celebrity boxing, following which Odom was seen training with Xavier Biggs. While there was no confirmation as to whom he would fight, recent reports state that Odom will be fighting child pop star Aaron Carter – who already has some experience in boxing.

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter fight confirmed?

As per TMZ, Odom will be fighting the 33-year-old Carter. The match is scheduled to take place on June 12 and will be a three-round exhibition, per Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman. While Carter is younger than the 41-year-old retired NBA champion, Odom has a height advantage. Odom is 6'10", while Carter is 6'1".

Lamar Odom will be fighting Aaron Carter in celebrity boxing match 🥊🤯 pic.twitter.com/tBa7jCIBMz — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 3, 2021

When talking to TMZ, Feldman stated that Carter will face Odom with his boxing experience. Odom, on the other hand, has played in the NBA – also winning titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. "It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," he told TMZ.

They also spoke about Odom's training, and how he will fare in the upcoming boxing match. As per Feldman, Odom was training with the same trainer who apparently trains Kevin Hart. The training was 'good', and Feldmand believes the comeback will be phenomenal – which is also the case with Aaron Carter.

In the training video TMZ shared, Odom was seen working on his jabs. Apart from Hart, the trainer also trained Usher. Fans also reacted to the news on social media. Many remembered Nate Robinson's fight with Jake Paul, hoping Odom would be better. Robinson had been knocked out by Paul, which had become a source for countless jokes and memes.

Lamar Odom NBA career

Drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1999, Lamar Odom played in the NBA for 14 seasons. He spent his first four seasons with the Clippers, before spending one in Miami. In 2004, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he stayed for seven seasons. He spent one season with the Dallas Mavericks before returning to the Clippers and retiring in 2013.

Odom won two NBA titles (2009, 2010) with the Lakers, who were led by the late Kobe Bryant. He averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his career, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.

(Image credits: Aaron Carter, Lamar Odom Instagram)