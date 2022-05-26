Singer Justin Timberlake's Song Catalog Acquired By Hipgnosis

Pop singer Justin Timberlake has sold a catalog of musical compositions written by him to Hipgnosis Song Management.

The company has bought 100 per cent of all of the Grammy winner's copyright and ownership. The deal also makes Hipgnosis entitled to the financial interests of the writer and publisher's share of public performance income, reported Variety.

Timberlake, who has sold over 150 million records in his career spanning two decades, is known for hit songs such as "Bye Bye Bye" as part of his stint with the boy band NSYNC, and solo numbers "Cry Me a River" and "What Goes Around... Comes Around".

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, said putting this deal together has been a "complete labour of love" for the four-year-old company.

"Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he's also one of the greatest songwriters of all time. His hit songs including Cry Me A River, Rock Your Body, SexyBack, My Love, What Goes Around . . . Comes Around, Suit & Tie, Mirrors and Can't Stop The Feeling are amongst the most iconic of the period," Mercuriadis said.

Timberlake said he is looking forward to entering this next chapter in his life.

"I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling," the singer-songwriter added.

According to the agreement, Hipgnosis will also have the worldwide administration rights to Timberlake's compositions, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music's administration rights, which will expire in 2025. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Image: Instagram/@justintimberlake