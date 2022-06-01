Singer KK Death: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Gun Salute For Late Iconic Singer

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, and the news left his fans as well as fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry shocked. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

In the recent development pertaining to his demise, sources informed Republic Media Network that an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata. Singer KK's postmortem procedure to be recorded, sources tell Republic as his mortal remains arrive at SSKM hospital in Kolkata

On the other hand, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the singer via her Twitter handler, she recently announced that the state government will pay tribute to the singer with a gun salute.

Mamata Bannerjee announces Gun Salute for KK

Moreover, The West Bengal CM earlier took to her official Twitter handle and condoled the untimely demise of renowned playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. “The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, expressing deep condolences to the musician's family and fans across the world.

The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 1, 2022

More about KK

KK's sudden death has saddened all his fans all across the country and they have taken to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@KK