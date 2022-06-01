KK Passes Away LIVE: Watch KK Perform Live At Nazrul Manch Hours Before His Demise

Quick links:
Karan Johar, a Bollywood director/producer, mourns KK's death, saying that the entertainment world has lost a true artist today. He tweeted, "Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK… the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti."
Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…💔 the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022
CMRI hospital announced in a statement that Singer KK was brought dead to the hospital. "The body has been kept in our mortuary for the night and has already been formally handed over to the police," the statement added.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur says KK's death is a great loss to the music world.
श्री कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) ने अपनी बेहतरीन गायकी से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है। यूँ अचानक उनके देहावसान की खबर स्तब्ध कर देने वाली है।— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 31, 2022
अत्यंत दुःखद…
केके एक प्रतिभाशाली व प्रभावशाली गायक थे, उनका जाना संगीत जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है।
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences at the untimely demise of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK. His contribution to the world of music shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his family, fans and admirers to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."
My heartfelt condolences at the untimely demise of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK. His contribution to the world of music shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his family, fans and admirers to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 31, 2022
On May 31st, singer KK died just hours after performing in Kolkata. The auditorium shared video from the event that took place a few hours earlier.
#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022
Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP
Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgan says Singer KK's loss seems 'much more personal.' He tweeted, "It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family🙏"
It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022
RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.
Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has expressed his condolences on the death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK. He has made an unforgettable imprint on the brains of innumerable music enthusiasts with his amazing voice, tweeted Union Home Minister.
KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022
KK's wife and two sons are expected to fly to Kolkata on the morning of June 1, according to sources. In the last two days, KK is said to have performed at two back-to-back events in Kolkata.
As word of the iconic singer's death spread, tribute messages poured in. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is 'extremely sad and shocked' by KK's unexpected death. Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the untimely death of legendary singer KK. Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022