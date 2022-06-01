Last Updated:

KK Passes Away LIVE: Watch KK Perform Live At Nazrul Manch Hours Before His Demise

On Tuesday night, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away in Kolkata. He was 53 years old at the time. The musician is said to have died after becoming ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the city's Nazrul Mancha. He was pronounced dead at the city's CMRI hospital.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
KK

Image: KK/Instagram

pointer
01:33 IST, June 1st 2022
Karan Johar says, 'entertainment world has lost a true artist today' on KK's demise

Karan Johar, a Bollywood director/producer, mourns KK's death, saying that the entertainment world has lost a true artist today. He tweeted, "Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK… the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti."

 

pointer
01:33 IST, June 1st 2022
Singer KK was brought dead to the hospital

CMRI hospital announced in a statement that Singer KK was brought dead to the hospital. "The body has been kept in our mortuary for the night and has already been formally handed over to the police," the statement added.

pointer
01:07 IST, June 1st 2022
KK's death is a great loss to the music world, says Union Min Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur says KK's death is a great loss to the music world. 

 

pointer
01:03 IST, June 1st 2022
Rajasthan's CM Gehlot pays tribute to singer KK

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences at the untimely demise of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK. His contribution to the world of music shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his family, fans and admirers to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

 

pointer
01:00 IST, June 1st 2022
Watch KK perform live at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata just before the horrific tragedy

On May 31st, singer KK died just hours after performing in Kolkata. The auditorium shared video from the event that took place a few hours earlier.

 

pointer
00:55 IST, June 1st 2022
Ajay Devgan pays tribute to KK, says his loss seems 'much more personal'

Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgan says Singer KK's loss seems 'much more personal.' He tweeted, "It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family🙏"

 

pointer
00:49 IST, June 1st 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses his condolences on the death of KK

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has expressed his condolences on the death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK. He has made an unforgettable imprint on the brains of innumerable music enthusiasts with his amazing voice, tweeted Union Home Minister.

 

pointer
00:44 IST, June 1st 2022
KK's wife and sons to fly to Kolkata on the morning of June 1

KK's wife and two sons are expected to fly to Kolkata on the morning of June 1, according to sources. In the last two days, KK is said to have performed at two back-to-back events in Kolkata.

pointer
00:42 IST, June 1st 2022
Akshay Kumar 'extremely sad and shocked' by KK's unexpected death

As word of the iconic singer's death spread, tribute messages poured in. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is 'extremely sad and shocked' by KK's unexpected death. Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."

 

pointer
00:35 IST, June 1st 2022
PM Narendra Modi mourns legendary singer KK's untimely demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the untimely death of legendary singer KK. Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath, Singer KK
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND