KK Passes Away LIVE: Watch KK Perform Live At Nazrul Manch Hours Before His Demise

Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgan says Singer KK's loss seems 'much more personal.' He tweeted, "It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family🙏"

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.

RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.

Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022