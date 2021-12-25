Singer Olivia Rodrigo Releases Special Christmas Song She Wrote When She Was 5

Singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo quickly soared her way to the top and established herself as one of the top pop stars of her generation. The singer made headlines this year with debut album Sour that topped several global charts and earned Rodrigo her first Grammy nominations. On the occasion of Christmas, the singer shared a special single titled The Bels.

Olivia Rodrigo releases a special Christmas single

Olivia Rodrigo gave her fans a special gift this Christmas as she shared a special single The Bels. The singer revealed she had written the song when she was just five years old. Sharing a throwback photo of herself, she wrote, "in honour of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!"

Olivia Rodrigo receives 7 nods for GRAMMY 2022

For the upcoming GRAMMY 2022, Rodrigo earned seven nominations, she was nominated for the four main categories like Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The 18-year-old singer reacted to her seven nominations and expressed her excitement via an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of her cake, she wrote, "Woke up this morning to seven Grammy nominations. when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples centre, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide-eyed wonder."

She continued and added, "I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful. thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful aghh."

Meanwhile, 2021 was a big year for Rodrigo as she released her first album Sour that was a critical and commercial success. Olivia's success story started in January 2021 as she released her debut single, Drivers License. Within a week of its release, the single was critically acclaimed, and broke Spotify's record twice for most daily streams ever for a non-holiday song.

