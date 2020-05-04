Singer Shweta Pandit Introduces Her Baby Girl Izana, Says, 'lockdown Has Made Me Supermom'

Singer Shweta Pandit, on February 8, welcomed her first child, Izaana with husband Ivano Fucci in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures with their daughter.

In an interview with a leading daily, Shweta revealed that they intentionally decided to hold back the news as Coronavirus had just begun at that time. The singer also shared that the lockdown has made her more of a 'supermom' as motherhood became more challenging with restrictions.

Pandit revealed that there were no baby stores that were open during the time she was born and taking a new born to the paediatrician was also worrisome considering the queues. Thanking her husband Ivano, Shweta said he has been by her side throughout with patience.

Shweta confessed that she had plans to come to India as it would have been a big help from her family to raise the child but is currently doing everything on her own and that makes her feel like a supermom.

