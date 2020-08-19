Singer Sia Goes On A Washroom Break During A Live Interview; Leaves The Hosts In Splits

Recently, Australian singer Sia shocked the hosts of the much-loved radio show, Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O'Neill show, after the singer left the live interview in the middle to take a washroom break. For the interview, Sia had turned her camera off, however, was caught by the show’s host, after he heard the sound of her toilet flushing. Take a look:

TOMORROW MORNING - a first for the show...or any show, for that matter? 🤭#AKLS #Sia pic.twitter.com/sICkoQQhaF — Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O’Neill (@AKLS_nova) August 16, 2020

The hosts are left in splits

On hearing the flushing sound, the show’s host asked Sia: ‘Hang On! Did You Just take a piss?’. Responding to the query, Sia agreed and joked that she has no shame. Adding to the same, Sia jokingly said that stars are just like her. Reacting to Sia's confession, the show's hosts burst out into laughter. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sia's confession:

Fans react

SLSLWXLAÖDAÖDKAÖDÖWÖMDLSKX I LOVE HER — doa is semi ia (@siastractions) August 16, 2020

It is so amazing how open Sia is, People mostly keep this a secret and might deny it, But Sia did not. This shows how transparent Sia with her fans, who truly believes in giving them back. I love Sia and that interview was very Good. Sia Rocks — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 19, 2020

Singer Sia recently appeared on Zane Lowe's music show and revealed that she has now become a grandmother after her youngest son welcomed his children. During the show, Sia revealed that she was 'immediately horrified' with excitement when she first learned the news and revealed that the kids call her 'Nana'. Adding to the same, Sia revealed that she is trying to get them to call her 'Lovey', like Kris Jenner. During the interview, Sia also spoke about her decision to adopt and explained that her sons actually could have remained in foster care until they were 21. The singer confessed that she wanted to get them out of the system so they could have a more stable life.

Sia's work front

Sia is an Australian singer, songwriter and music video director, who started her career as a singer in the acid jazz band called Crisp in the mid-1990s in the Australia city of Adelaide. In 1997, she released her debut studio album titled OnlySee in Australia when Crisp disbanded and later moved to London to provide vocals for the British duo Zero 7. In 2014, Sia's sixth studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, debuted at No 1 in the U.S. Billboard 200 and generated the top-ten single Chandelier.

