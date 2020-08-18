For Which Radio Channel Does Sulu Host A Show In The Film 'Tumhari Sulu'? Know Here

Vidya Balan is one such actor who aces every role she essays on the silver screen. Be it that of a revenge-seeking woman in Kahaani, an aspiring actress in the Dirty Picture or a successful Radio Jockey in Tumhari Sulu. Focussing on Tumhari Sulu, it is a Suresh Triveni directorial venture which managed to transform into a massive commercial success based on the stellar performances of the actors and the riveting story plot. A major highlight of the Bollywood movie was the radio show Sulu hosted, but do you remember that for which radio channel does sulu host a show in the film Tumhari Sulu?

For which radio channel does Sulu host a show in the film 'Tumhari Sulu'?

Vidya Balan in the 2017's comedy-drama film Tumhari Sulu played the role of an ambitious housewife Sulochana Dubey fondly called Sulu. After winning a couple of contests of a famous radio show, Sulu is offered to host a night-time radio show titled 'Sari Waali Bhabhi.’

Sulu's Radio show in no-time become a hit with the listeners due to Sulu's charming voice and wit. The radio channel for which Sulu hosted the night-time 'Saari Wali Bhabhi' show was called 'Radio Wow'. Neha Dhupia's character Maria is the one who selects Sulu for a show on her radio channel named 'Radio Wow,' which in turn, becomes a great decision on her part.

'Tumhari Sulu' cast

Coming to Tumhari Sulu cast, the blockbuster movie features Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in leading roles as a married couple. Apart from these, the Tumari Sulu cast is also backed with some amazing supporting cast of actors like Neha Dhupia, Vijay Maurya, and RJ Malishka.

National award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana also did a special appearance in the family entertainer and played himself on celluloid. Child actor Abhishek Sharrma also played a significant role in Tumhari Sulu cast as Pranav, Vidya Balan's reel-son. Vidya Balan also bagged the Filmfare Best Actor Female trophy for her outstanding performance in the T-Series film.

'Tumhari Sulu' synopsis

The story of Tumhari Sulu is based on the twists and turn in the life of a simple housewife who in search of stardom forgets about her family. This careless behaviour of her affects her relationship with her son and husband majorly. But, eventually, she finds the right path for her and works towards it.

The movie remarkably showcases Sulu's journey from a housewife, radio jockey to an entrepreneur. A-must watch film if you are an ardent Vidya Balan fan. As per Box-Office figures, Tumhari Sulu was made at a minimal budget of ‎₹20 crores but it minted a whopping ₹118 crores and turned to be one of the most successful films of 2017.

