'Sita Ramam': 'Kaanunna Kalyanam' Song Is All About Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Bond

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sita Ramam, in which he will be seen taking on the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 5, 2022, and the makers have been releasing several songs ahead of the big release. The latest track that gives fans a glimpse into the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is Kaanunna Kalyanam, and it is all about love between Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's character.

Sita Ramam song Kaanunna Kalyanam

The makers of the upcoming film, Sita Ramam took to social media to announce the release of an all-new song from the film titled Kaanunna Kalyanam. The lyrical music video is all about the deep bond between the leading duo, who is seen spending quality time together. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's unmissable chemistry is what stands out in the track that is all about love. The melodious song is crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Sinduri S and the lyrics have been penned down by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry.

Listen to Kaanunna Kalyanam here

Sita Ramam songs

Kaanunna Kalyanam is not the first song from the film released by its makers. They had earlier surprised fans with Inthandham, which also delved deep into the love between the lead stars. The music video saw the couple going on walks together, secretly holding hands, and also grooving together. It was sung by SPB Charan and its lyrics were written by Krishnakanth.

More about Sita Ramam

Several scenes of the film were shot in Kashmir and Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his experience visiting the location for the first time. He describes it as 'stepping into a photograph' and called it an 'awe-inspiring' experience. The upcoming film is set in 1965 and will see Salmaan playing the role of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan who is serving the country. Mrunal Thakur will play Sita Mahalakshmi in the film, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial will release on August 5, 2022, and fans can't wait to watch the story unfold on the big screen.

Image: Twitter/@junaidashraff, @kingofkotha2023