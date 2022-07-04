'Sita Ramam': New Song 'Inthandham' Explores Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Love Story

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are currently gearing up for the release of their film Sita Ramam, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on 5 August 2022. The makers of the film have now taken to social media to pique fans' interest in the film as they surprised them with a lyrical video of a new Sita Ramam song titled Inthandham. The melodious song gives fans a glimpse into Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's love story.

Sita Ramam song Inthandham released

The melodious track has been crooned by SPB Charan and its lyrics have been written by Krishnakanth. The recently released Inthandham lyrical video is all about the loving bond that Lieutenant Ram and Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur respectively share. They are seen walking together and secretly holding hands as they make eye contact. They also indulge in some goofy moments that is sure to leave viewers with a smile on their faces. Mrunal is seen dancing in a traditional red and gold saree in the music video and fans can't wait to see the duo work their magic in the film. The song also features the voices of little children, which makes it stand out.

Watch the Inthandham lyrical video here:

The makers had earlier shared the song Oh Sita Hey Rama with fans and the shot clip delved into the bond between the leading duo. It saw the duo meeting after a long time, as they embraced each other. The song saw the duo fall in love as it promised a beautiful tale of love and romance, set in 1965.

Sita Ramam teaser

The makers of the film recently shared the Sita Ramam teaser with fans and followers, which gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect on the big screen. The film will see Dulquer Salmaan as an army official, who has no family and friends back home. However, his life takes a turn when he receives his very first letter in the army camp, which was sent to him by Mrunal's character, Sita, who asserts that she is his wife. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Sumanth, and Gautam Menon among others,

(Image: @hanurpudi/@GMGokulOfficial/Twitter)