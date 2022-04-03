SNL Pays Tribute To Late Foo Fighters' Drummer Taylor Hawkins After His Sudden Death

Viewers of Saturday Night Live (SNL) were moved to tears as TV bosses paid tribute to Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, who recently died at the age of 50.

Hawkins was discovered dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25, during the band's most recent tour. According to Deadline, despite the fact that an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, a "forensic medical examination" detected 10 chemicals in his blood at the time of death, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, reads a piece of news published in ANI.

As the SNL Weekend Update ended, a portrait of Hawkins with his name in the right-hand corner emerged on the screen. This specail Tribute by late drummer's band member moved the audiences to tears.

Saturday Night Live pays homage to Hawkins; fans call it heartwarming

On social media, fans expressed their gratitude for the unexpected yet 'heartwarming' homage. One person tweeted: ‘I was not expecting a tribute for Taylor Hawkins. That warmed my heart.’ ‘The show makes their jokes but at the end of the day, they always have respect. RIP Taylor Hawkins #SNL,’ another added.

I was not expecting a tribute for Taylor Hawkins. That warmed my heart. ❤️ #SNL — Valerie (@ImoffValerie) April 3, 2022

The show makes their jokes but at the end of the day they always have respect. RIP Taylor Hawkins 🙏#SNL — Erika (@Errikkaa___) April 3, 2022

Foo Fighters band cancel tour post Hawkins's demise

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 and has played the drums on every album since 1999's There Is Nothing Left To Lose, as well as adding vocals and other instrumentation. In 1995, he made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Alanis Morrissette, in an episode hosted by Gabriel Byrne.

During his time with the Foo Fighters, he would return to 30 Rock many times, for episodes hosted by Dylan McDermott (1999), Christopher Walken (2003), Jason Lee (2005), Jon Bon Jovi (2007), Helen Mirren (2011), Mick Jagger (2012), Kevin Hart (2017) and Dave Chappelle (2020).

The Foo Fighters choose to cancel all upcoming tour dates after sharing the news of Hawkins' death on social media. "We're sorry for the inconvenience and share your sadness in not being able to see each other as planned," the band wrote. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and appreciate all the memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters have also cancelled their performance at this year’s Grammys, which is cheduled to take place today on April 3.