Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault, Battery Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance

American rapper Snoop Dogg landed into legal trouble after a woman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against him and another man, alleging that they each sexually assaulted her in 2013. According to the filing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the woman alleged that the incident happened after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert in May 2013.

Following the concert, the woman and her friend agreed to go back to Snoop Dogg's studio with him and his friend, Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan, the lawsuit said. According to the filing, the woman attempted to resolve the issue in private mediation on Tuesday, but the discussions were “unsuccessful.” Since the woman is named as a Jane Doe in the lawsuit it is unclear if a criminal complaint has been filed.

Snoop Dogg sued over sexual assault

The allegations on the rapper came just a day ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday along with Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. Attorney Matt E. O. Finkelberg filed a lawsuit against the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, on behalf of his client, referred to in court documents as “Jane Doe," who is described as having “worked as a professional dancer, model, actress, host, and a spokesmodel for Muse Ink Festival, Comedy Central and more.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman asked Campbell to take her home later that evening after her friend had left, but Snoop Dogg’s associate instead took her back to his house. The court filings further allege that Campbell forced his genitals in front of her face and in her mouth without her consent. After arriving at the studio with Campbell, she went to the bathroom, given that she was not feeling well. Court filings alleged that Snoop Dogg entered the bathroom where he ordered her to put his genitals in her mouth and later masturbated on her before leaving. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with AP, the rapper said that getting the chance to perform at the NFL championship in California was a “dream come true.”

