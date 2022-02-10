Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records, A Brand That Launched His Career In 1992

American rapper Snoop Dogg has been entertaining his fans with his music for the past three decades. The songwriter's unparalleled force has raised the bar as a global celebrity and entertainer. He has released 20 studio albums and sold over 40 million albums across the world. While the songwriter has come a long way in his career, he is seemingly still attached to the music label that launched him as he recently acquired it.

Snoop Dogg recently took over the popular record label with which launched his career. The American entrepreneur reportedly acquired Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group, controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone. The rapper took over the record label on Wednesday. While statements of both parties were released, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As per a report by NBC News, Snoop Dogg said in a statement that he is "thrilled" to have the opportunity to acquire the music label. The songwriter quipped how he was a part of the music label during the beginning days of his career. Sharing the same, Snoop Dogg said the moment was extremely "meaningful" for him.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value." "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was a part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is extremely meaningful moment for me."

Senior Managing director at Blackstone, David Kestenbaum, said he is looking forward to seeing the American rapper helm the music label. In a statement, Kestenbaum mentioned how the company is excited to put Death Row Records brand back in the hands of Snoop Dogg. They also wished the songwriter success and hoped the brand would move forward under his vision.

More about Snoop Dogg's debut

Snoop Dogg's fame dates back to 1992 when he was featured on Dr Dre's debut solo Deep Cover. Later, he also became a part of Dre's solo album The Chronic. Dr Dre was one of the founders of Death Row Records. The others were Suge Knight, Dick Griffey and the D.O.C.

Image: AP