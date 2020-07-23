Snoop Dogg And DMX Battle Leaves Fans Ecstatic; Will Soulja Boy Vs Bow Wow Be Next?

Over half a million watched the epic Snoop Dogg and DMX's rap battle which was highly anticipated as it was announced day beforehand. Fans were treated with both the OG rappers bringing in nostalgia as the West and East Coast icons challenged each other by singing their best 20 tunes. A number of classic tunes were also rolled out by the rappers from their respective discographies whereas a few tributes were also paid to late icons like Tupac Shakur and Alliyah.

While DMX brought in his amazing freestyle rapping skills, Snoop impressed fans with his dance moves. After this epic rap battle, fans are now anticipating another face-off between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. The latter has been using his real name Shad Moss instead of Bow Wow nowadays.

Soulja Boy Vs Bow Wow

On social media, as Snoop Dogg and DMX's rap battle concluded, fans shared that they wish to watch Soulja Boy and Bow Wow go all in a rap battle next on Verzuz. While one fan wrote 'Bow Wow Verzuz Soulja Boy would be an epic battle we want to see that next'. Another one wrote 'Yeah man I wanna see Bow Wow and Soulja boy so I can break out my tall tees and slouch socks'. Check out their reactions below -

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow could be a great pairing for the upcoming Verzu battle as the duo used to beef with each other a few years back. The duo has also collaborated for a mixtape back in 2016. Prior to this, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have gone on record to diss each other over various matters, but they reportedly have patched up and considered each other good friends now.

Fans have gone to the extent of writing that they will pay money to watch Soulja and Bow face off each other in a rap battle. Whereas demands for a separate Bow Wow Vs Romeo battle have been also doing the rounds on the internet. It is yet to be seen whether Swizz Beats and Timbaland, the founders of Verzuz actually fulfill this wish put forward by many fans.

