Sona Mohapatra Celebrates Her Poster On Times Square; Says 'Brave Selections Not Paid For'

Recently, playback singer Sona Mohapatra took to her official Twitter handle and defended celebrating her New York Times Square billboard appearance. The singer responded to a tweet shared on Saturday, July 31, 2021, that mentioned how Times Square billboards are just 'paid ads'.

Sona Mohapatra on Times Square billboard: "Brave Selections, not Paid"

We have no celebration of artists,no real music industry,mostly only a subset of the film industry. That a music streaming global name is putting a spotlight on some of us,brave SELECTIONS not PAID for btw. (@VivianDivine ,me,not Tulsi Kumar.)Yay!?! Don’t be a 🇮🇳 crab Mayank.😀 https://t.co/q6CGJ26yJd — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2021

On Saturday, a journalist took to the micro-blogging site to share his views on Times Square billboard. He called it 'just a stall at market section'. tweeted, "Billboard at Times Square' is the new 'My film at Cannes'- softly forgetting to mention, 'Not selected; just a stall at market section (for prospective buyers).' Technically, anybody can—if you pay for it no? It’s a hoarding! (Happy to be corrected, if I’m missing something here)."

Replying to the journalist, Mohapatra tweeted, "We have no celebration of artists, no real music industry, mostly only a subset of the film industry. That a music streaming global name is putting a spotlight on some of us, brave SELECTIONS not PAID for btw. (@VivianDivine, me, not Tulsi Kumar.)Yay!?! Don’t be a *Indian flag emoji* crab Mayank."

Earlier, Mohapatra shared a video that was captured in a car and it showed her on a Times Square billboard. Sona Mohapatra had tweeted that she "would shine bright and win if it were fair". She tweeted, "I just went past in that black car… (No, not really. Just happy to be showing this off again in a video format! ) '#EQUAL' opportunities is all that we ask for. I’m too hardworking & talented to need a '#woman' '#quota' or any such patronage. Would shine bright & win if it were fair".

I just went past in that black car…

(No, not really. Just happy to be showing this off again in a video format! )

#EQUAL opportunities is all that we ask for. I’m too hardworking & talented to need a #woman #quota or any such patronage. Would shine bright & win if it were fair pic.twitter.com/1vtKio3QFq — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 22, 2021

The online music app, Spotify had featured Mohapatra on their billboard last week. Earlier, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the playback singer had stated that she had been to Times Square and she feels "grateful" that they "recognise" that she is using her voice to go beyond music, and "stand for a better world, however cliched it sounds".

Mohapatra has been vocal about her thoughts and opinions. Earlier, the singer mentioned in a tweet that she was replaced by Tum Jo Aaye singer, Tulsi Kumar in Airlift's Soch Na Sake. She had said that there was nothing wrong in challenging anyone's views. The singer also acknowledged the fact that no one has "any control" over such things.

