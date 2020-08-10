Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Rapper Badshah Over Buying Fake Followers And Views

Recently, Sona Mohapatra took a dig at rapper Badshah after he was summoned for buying followers. The singer wrote about how ‘numbers’ are given so much value. Sona Mohapatra also called it ‘building an empire using matchsticks’.

Sona Mohapatra mentioned that in this world, people now give so much value to numbers which are scary. She further wrote, “Also gobsmacked with how lazy the supposed पढ़ा लिखा corporate world is to buy into these ‘millions’ fake base while making all their endorsement choices? The A, B, C listings come out of this too sadly.” Further, taking a dig at rapper Badshah, the singer said that she would call it building an empire using matchsticks, however, the sad part was most of the stars buy into this perception game. She further said, “The shaadi circuit pays enough to afford these buyouts with their ‘status’ oriented,’live?’music choices...Actors, first to get on to this & of course the Punjabi artists.”

That this world we now occupy places so much value to these ‘numbers’ is scary.Also gobsmacked with how lazy the supposed पढ़ा लिखा corporate world is to buy into these ‘millions’ fake base while making all their endorsement choices?The A, B,C listings come out of this too sadly. https://t.co/JewNBq2DCP — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) August 9, 2020

I’d call it building an empire using matchsticks but the sad part; most do buy into this perception game.The shaadi circuit pays enough to afford these buyouts with their ‘status’ oriented,’live?’music choices...Actors, first to get on to this & of course the Punjabi ‘artists’.🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/57PCHTfkNs — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) August 9, 2020

Rapper Badshah summoned by Crime Branch

According to reports by several media outlets, Badshah turned out to be the first Bollywood celebrity to summoned by the Crime Branch pertaining to this case. Reports also suggest that the crime branch might issue summons to actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra too regarding the case. "Mumbai Police SIT has verified 25 people till now. A few of them have recorded their statements as witnesses in this case as of now," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nandkumar Thakur, Crime Branch. "Police will not disclose the names of people under investigation as this may hamper the probe," he said. "Most of the people who are identified or whose statements are recorded are people who are in the social media business," added DCP Thakur.

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah arrives at Crime Branch for questioning in fake followers racket case. https://t.co/UFZDDgTv1n pic.twitter.com/lYMka18DBf — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Earlier in the week, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey, in a statement, revealed that they had investigated and found that 54 firms were involved in the racket. This comes shortly after the Mumbai Police revealed that there were about 10 top celebrities who may have used services from companies providing fake followers. As per inputs, high-profile celebrities like Bollywood celebs, sports personalities as well as builders pay a certain amount to buy followers, subscribers, and comments on social media platforms. It has also been revealed that the companies that sell these services are most likely to be present on an international scale.

