Sonu Nigam's 'Corona' Twist To Popular 'Main Hoon Na' Song Can't Be Missed

Sonu Nigam's lockdown diaries straight from Dubai are full of jokes and music. The singer in his recent vlog gave a 'Coronavirus twist' to his popular song 'Main Hoon Na'.

'Kar raha hai logo ko bimaar Corona... China se aaya ye bekaar Corona', the lyrics begin as Sonu Nigam plays the music on his piano. The singer also adds in the beginning that he has learnt a few universal truths about life while living in lockdown.

"I have also discovered that if your wife has mopped the floor, you cannot move at all - neither forward nor backwards. You have to stand where you are until the floor dries," Nigam says in the video.

Coming back to the song, the lyrics are, "Sabun se dhona haathon ko baar baar, ghar se nikalne ka tu karna na vichaar. Mil jul ke humne is virus ko dhona. Ghar pe baithe ho to udaas na hona. Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona." [Translation: Corona is making people fall ill, this bad virus has come from China. Keep washing your hands with soap time and again and do not even think of going out. We will fight this virus together. Don't be sad if you are at home, we shall win and corona will lose.]

The singer was in the Himalayas earlier and wanted to come to Mumbai for a concert scheduled for March 6 but it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. He then decided to head to Dubai to be with his wife and son and has been there since a few weeks.

"I am fortunate that my wife and my son are in Dubai. My son studies here and I keep travelling here a lot, Dubai is like my second base. But my father, sister are alone in India. I wanted to come back to India and be at my father's side but I realised that if I do that, I'll be exposing him to the risk of me carrying this virus, who knows the extent of the danger," Sonu told PTI.

The 46-year-old singer said everybody is taking precautions and he wants to ensure that the health of those around him isn't at risk.

(With PTI inputs)

