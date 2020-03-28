'Shameful We Haven't Learned From Italy': Sonu Nigam Irate At People Defying Lockdown

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has revealed, in his interaction with a leading national daily, that he learnt about the conditions in India from his father while he has quarantined himself and his family in Dubai. The singer shared that it is shameful that there are people who have not been taking the lockdown seriously and have been stepping out of their houses for jogs and morning walks despite instructions from the Government and law authorities.

Sonu went on to say that it is unfortunate that India has not learned the lessons of defying the lockdown during the Coronavirus crisis from Italy which currently records the highest number of deaths due to the pandemic. The death toll due to Coronavirus has crossed 10,000 in Italy where the total number of confirmed cases is above 92,400, despite under a national lockdown.

The Bijuriya hitmaker also said that for a country as large as India, a lockdown is an extremely essential and imperative need to ensure that the Coronavirus infection does not spread any further than it already has. He emphasized that the outbreak of COVID-19 will help everyone to slow down and introspect the way they’ve been leading their lives. The singer-actor has reportedly self-quarantined himself and his family in Dubai from where he had conducted an online concert earlier last week.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, a total of 826 cases have been reported of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. Nineteen deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 20 states and Union territories. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

