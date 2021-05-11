Sonu Nigam Inaugurates Oxygen & Isolation Centre In Mumbai, But Netizens Unhappy With Him

Bollywood stars have been doing their bit as India battled the second COVID-19 wave that is infecting lakhs across the nation every day. While some have been making arrangements for resources like medicines, hospitals beds and oxygen supply, many have been amplifying posts for the needy on their handles. Recently, Sonu Nigam lent his support for the inauguration of an oxygen and isolation centre, that left netizens divided.

Sonu Nigam’s inauguration of COVID centre leaves netizens divided

Sonu Nigam backed Mumbai North East Member of Parliament Manoj Kotak and Aadi Ghantakarn Charitable Trust’s setting up of the Oxygen Bank & Isolation centre by being the star guest at the inauguration.

However, a section of netizens were not too pleased as the singer was seen shaking hands with numerous persons in the video that has surfaced on social media.

Moreover, many felt that events like inauguration should be avoided during a pandemic like this, as one could se many persons standing in one room as Sonu arrived. Netizens asked why was social distancing not maintained at the venue.Not just that as the artist also crooned his iconic Kal Ho Na Ho song, more people would have come together or closer at the venue to catch a glimpse.

Reently, Sonu had faced some harsh comments for not wearing a mask while donating blood. He then hit back that the mask has to be removed for the procedure.

He had also revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, while warning his followers of blood shortage in India in the future amid the challenging medical situation in the country currently.

