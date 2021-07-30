Sonu Nigam's Birthday: 5 Times Singer Imparted Valuable Life Lessons Through Hit Songs

With Sonu Nigam crooning over 1000 songs in 10 languages, fans might often be spoilt for choice on their favourite tracks of the singer. From romance, tragedy, patriotism to friendship, the artist has rendered all genres, sending listeners into the zone they intentionally or unintentionally enter. As Sonu celebrates his 48th birthday on Friday, July 30, here's looking at 5 of his popular songs that gave life advice to listeners.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Arguably Sonu Nigam's most popular song and the track that fetched him his only National Award, Kal Ho Naa Ho has a fan following of its own. The singer's melodious voice to the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, 'Har ghadi badal rahi hai roop zindagi, chaon hai kabhi, kabhi hai dhoop zindagi, har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo, joh hai samaan kal ho naa ho' has been heard millions of times. Through the song composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu sent the message of living life to the fullest, irrespective of its joys and sorrows, as one might not know if there will be a tomorrow to experience these moments again.

All Izz Well

Sonu was one of the singers of the hit track, All Izz Well from the blockbuster 3 Idiots, composed by Shantanu Moitra and penned by Swanand Kirkire. The movie, through fun-filled explanation, had emphasised how positive thinking could prove beneficial in our lives. The singer, along with Shaan and Swanand Kirkire, and visuals of friends goofing around on college campus, sent the message that believing that everything is or will be alright works wonders.

Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain

'Baaki sab sapne hote hai, apne toh apne hote hain' sang Sonu Nigam in Apne. The movie emphasised the strong bond of a family, and the lyrics of the song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and penned by Sameer, stated that despite all the challenges that it might face, the main point was that those who are own will always remain our own, so one should always keep them together.

Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai

While the statement is not literally true, Sonu traces the quirky relationship that exists between friends through the song in Chasme Baddoor. Through the song, composed by Sajid-Wajid and penned by Kausar Munir, the singer says that friends could be up for various kinds of mischief, but despite that, they will always remain friends. He gave the life advice that while friends will always be there for us, one must always be alert about their notoriety.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

While the Lata Mangeshkar version is more popular, Sonu Nigam had rendered a sad version, composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Sameer, as well. Through the lines 'Kabhi khushi, kabhi gham, na juda honge hum', he sent a message that despite ups and downs, a family or close ones will stay united.

