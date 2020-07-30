Sonu Nigam's Birthday: Fans Shower 'Lord Of Chords' With Adorable Birthday Wishes

Sonu Nigam is celebrating his 47th birthday on July 30. The singer who is known for his hit tracks like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujhme Kahin among others has always impressed his fans with his soulful voice. On Sonu Nigam’s birthday, fans flooded Twitter with beautiful birthday wishes for the singer.

From being called the ‘Lord of the Chords’ to ‘true inspiration’, fans of Sonu Nigam have been sending him warm wishes on Twitter. The singer's fans have also been sharing different video clips of Sonu Nigam's songs and several edits of Sonu Nigam's birthday photos. One of the users wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to one of finest, genuine and versatile playback singer of our country #SonuNigam. We wish you more success and good health".

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To One Of Finest, Genuine and Versatile Playback Singer Of Our Country #SonuNigam

We Wish You More Success And Good Health

#HappyBirthdaySonuNigam pic.twitter.com/XgWr6hbZEi — निष्कर्ष (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) July 30, 2020

Janamdin ki Shubhkaamnaye #SonuNigam ji, amazing singer of our generation, heard Sonu ji live & it was mesmerizing. Wish you more luck & prosperity this year.#HappyBirthDaySonuNigam pic.twitter.com/MN8JMWpTqn — Neeraj Roy Kumar (@NeerajRoyKumar) July 30, 2020

Happy birthday my all time favourite singer #SonuNigam .❤️ pic.twitter.com/Iv9y7oxI8n — SAgar (@TheSagarKhanna) July 30, 2020

Happy Birthday #SonuNigam jii...The Lord of Chords — pulak saikia (@pulaksaikia115) July 29, 2020

Sonu Nigam's new song Do ka Chaar in Chaman Bahar

Sonu Nigam has sung songs in various languages like Odia, Manipuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and several other Indian languages. The singer has sung catchy songs like Bole Chudiyan and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and in the recent past, he lent his voice to the song Do Ka Chaar which a part of the Netflix film Chaman Bahar. The film’s music score truly compliments the semi-urban environment created by the director. Further, the eclectic music score spans a varied music scape.

The song sung by Nigam has a quirky feel to it, as the lyrics mention the various kinds of paan. According to a press release, Nigam loved the track the minute he listened to it. Sonu said, “I love the song Do ka Chaar so much that I had requested for a copy of the song right after I sang it. This is not generally my practice. There are some songs you want the world to listen to in your voice. I'm in love with the composition, lyrics and arrangement of the song. Looking forward to the movie”.

